Jeffrey Clark Provance, 62, of Brownsville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, with his family by his side.

He was born March 21, 1957, in Brownsville, a son of Frederick and Judith Boyd Provance. His father, Frederick sadly passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, two days after his son.

Jeff was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard worker as a pipefitter and welder and was a proud member of Local Union 354 for 40+ years. He also was a motocross enthusiast, racing for 30+ years semiprofessionally. Jeff loved his animals, Rubee and Benz.

He will be sadly missed by his mother; wife Lisa Nichols Provance of Brownsville; two daughters, Rori Beth Provance and her fianc, Chuck Kuhn of Fairbank, and Rhiannon Barry and husband Tom of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Brayton and Briella Barry; brother Fred Provance and wife Hanna of Chico, Calif.; brother-in-law Curtis Nichols and wife Angela of Frankston, Texas; one niece and many nephews and numerous close friends.

A memorial will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, September 7, in Novak Funeral Home, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with Pastor Rodney Johnson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeff's name to the Mark A. Magazine Scholarship Fund, c/o Lisa Harvilla, 43 N. Mill Street Ext., New Salem, PA 15468.

