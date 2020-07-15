1/1
Jeffrey E. Oliver
1956 - 2020
Jeffrey E. "Packer" Oliver, 64, of Houston, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Curahealth, Oakdale.

He was a born May 29, 1956, in Washington, a son of Eugene and Margaret Jackson Oliver.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, where he played football, baseball and wrestled.

Mr. Oliver had worked for Chartiers Township as a part-time police officer, for Dynamet in Arden and most recently as a corrections officer for Washington County.

Jeff was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Canonsburg, where he was a member of the Celestial Choir and served as a deacon.

Packer was a member of the Brothers of the Hammer Motorcycle Club and was a former member of the Chartiers Township Volunteer Fire Department.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan, loved to sing and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Surviving are six children, Beth Oliver, Anitra Oliver, Lydia Oliver (Terrance Jones) and Rozalynn Oliver, all of Philadelphia, Chelsea Oliver of Washington and Jazmine Oliver of Phoenixville; a brother, David Oliver of Washington; and seven grandchildren.

A sister, Beth died in infancy.

Due to present circumstances surrounding the pandemic, in person services will be private for the immediate family. For anyone interested, the service will be livestreamed on the Tish Gibbs Gilbert Facebook page at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18. A balloon send off will be launched from the parking lot of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 120 Greenside Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317, at 12:30 p.m. following the services on Saturday.

Arrangements by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 15, 2020.
