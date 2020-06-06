Jeffrey James Fisher, 62, of Finleyville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in his home.

He was born May 1, 1958, in Pittsburgh, a son of Alice Rethage Fisher of Pittsburgh and the late John Fisher.

John was a peacetime veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He loved the outdoors, was a gentleman that would do anything for anybody and was the best father you could ever wish for.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda Koteles Fisher, with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage May 4, 2020; son Jeffrey Fisher Jr., at home; stepson Dale Smith; stepdaughter Tracy Stiefvater; four stepgrandchildren, Miranda and Renee Smith and Christian and David Stiefvater; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Anthony and Ryan; three brothers, John, Jay and Jamie Fisher; and a sister, Roxanne Scarfone.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Vicki Smith.

At Jeffrey's request, there will be no visitations or funeral service. Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.