Jeffrey James Fisher Sr., 62, of Finleyville, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in his home. He was born May 1, 1958, in Pittsburgh, the son of Alice Rethage Fisher of Pittsburgh and the late John Fisher.

Jeffrey was a peacetime veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He loved the outdoors, was a gentleman that would do anything for anybody and was the best father that you could ever wish for.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda Koteles Fisher, with whom he celebrated 36 years of marriage on May 4, 2020; son, Jeffrey Fisher Jr., at home; stepson, Dale Smith; stepdaughter, Tracy Stiefvater; four step-grandchildren, Miranda and Renee Smith, Christian and David Stiefvater; two step-great-grandchildren, Anthony and Ryan; three brothers, John, Jay and Jamie Fisher; and a sister, Roxanne Scarfone.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Vicki Smith.

At Jeffrey's request, there will be no visitations or funeral service. The Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, was in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com