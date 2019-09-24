Jeffrey K. Fitch, 61, of Ellsworth, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Richland Medical Center, Columbia, S.C.

He was born February 11, 1958, in Monongahela, a son of the late Donald and Sara Jane Dague Fitch.

Jeffrey was a 1976 graduate of Bentworth High School.

He was employed as a transmission mechanic with Powell's Transmission of Bentleyville for many years.

On December 31, 2002, he married Toni J. Rummo Fitch of Columbia, S.C., who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are four sons, Jeff Fitch (Jessie) of Rostraver Township, Matt Fitch (Laura) of North Hills, Mike Fitch (Robyn) of California and Dillon Fitch of Las Vegas, Nev.; two sisters, Diana Fitch Blecher (Darryl) of Upper St. Clair and Cyndee Winters (Grant) of Cranberry Township; a brother, Don Fitch (Antoinette) of Amity; stepmother Martha Fitch of Cranberry Township; seven grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service date and time will be announced at a later date.