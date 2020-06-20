Jeffrey L. Dailey Sr.
1966 - 2020
Jeffrey L. Dailey Sr., 54, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in his home with his family by his side.

He was born January 8, 1966, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Frank N. Jones and Donna M. Dailey Ferrell, of Waynesburg.

Jeffrey was a resident of Greene County his whole life. He graduated from Waynesburg Central High School and the Vo-Tech Center in 1984. Jeffrey received his certification as a state inspection mechanic from Greene County Career Technology Center in 2003.

On September 4, 1990, he married Stacey Lanelle White and they were happily married for 30 years. They renewed their vows on July 9, 2005.

He began working for Midtown Auto from 1987 and held a position there until 1990, then went on to be employed with Amerilube Auto Center until 2007, when his heart issues no longer let him work. Jeffrey was an avid hunter and fisherman while his health permitted. He loved rebuilding trucks. Jeffrey will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him, especially his dog, Peanut.

In addition to his mother and wife, he is survived by five children, Jennifer D. Dailey of Carmichaels, Amy L. (Jesse Turner) Dailey of Waynesburg, Melissa N. (Jeff) Richter of Waynesburg, Courtney M. Dailey and Jeffrey L. Dailey Jr., both at home; 10 grandchildren, Gabriella, Sierra, Jacob Hall, Dylan, Cherokee, Trinity Dailey, Braydan, Haylee, Kinsley, Tatum Richter; two brothers, John D. (Connie) Jones of Waynesburg and Frank (Donna) Jones of Oak Forest; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Levi Alexander Farrar; and one brother, Robert Allen Jones.

At the request of the family, all services are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.

Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
(724) 499-5181
