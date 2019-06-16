Jeffrey Lee DeBolt, 50, of West Alexander, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He was employed by West Penn Wire for over 30 years. He is survived by his parents, Harry "Butch" DeBolt, Sr. and Lorena Wright; son Matthew S. DeBolt; daughter Stephanie DeBolt; grandson Jaxson DeBolt; brothers William and Harry "Butch" DeBolt, Jr.; and sisters Janet Brown and Lisa Harden; also his companion of several years Delores McMillan; several stepbrothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1891 in Elm Grove. He enjoyed bowling, hunting and golfing. He was also hardworking, well liked, had many friends, and loved to make people laugh. Jeffery was a family man and will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family will be received for memorial visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 pm and 3 to 6 p.m., the time of service, on Monday, June 17, in Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 219 Main Street, Claysville, PA 15323, 724-663-7373, youngfhinc.com.

Jeff was an organ donor, helping others even in death.