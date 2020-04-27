Jeffrey Luce Sager, 71, of Belle Vernon, passed away suddenly Friday, April 24, 2020.

Born May 27, 1948, Jeffrey is the son of the late Betty Luce and Harold L. Sager of Perryopolis.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol Knox (late husband Graham Knox Sr.) of Mt. Lebanon and Suellen Fitzsimmons of Bethel Park; beloved wife of 51 years, Sherry Lane (Beerens); his three children, Rachel Elizabeth, Molly Meredith and Matthew Jacob and wife Susanne Rose Forlano; dearly loved by Robert Ordell Ozenbaugh; and many nieces and nephews.

Operator of Sager Coal Co. with his father and later Black Mountain Inc., Jeffrey was a successful businessman and a devoted patriarch. He loved hunting, farming, storytelling, making people laugh with his charm and wit, but most of all, his friends and family. A lifelong Republican and member of the NRA, Jeffrey believed in the American Dream and personal responsibility. His legacy will continue with his children as they follow his example.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service on the family farm will be announced at a future date. Any family and friends who would like to attend can email an RSVP to molly@sagermosaics.com and the family will notify you when the date and time are decided.

"I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul." – INVICTUS

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty St., Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.

In lieu of gifts, please make a donation in Jeffrey's honor to The Perryopolis Area History Museum (724-736-2133) or the HOPE Network https://hopenetwork.org/.hope-network-foundation/donate/

Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.