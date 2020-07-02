1/1
Jeffrey Martin Knudson
1967 - 2020
Jeffrey Martin Knudson, 52, of Buckeye, Ariz., passed away June 21, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. He was born August 26, 1967, to Jay Knudson and Linda Knudson in Monongahela.

Jeffrey Knudson was emplyoed with the Gates Corporation as a business development manager. He attended California State University, with a degree in education. He also attended middle Tennessee State University in Tennessee and graduated with a degree in engineering.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Melissa Knudson; his daughter, Lily Knudson; his brothers, Todd Knudson (wife Sharon and son Ranger), Brian Gregory (wife Kari), Chris Gregory, Bruce Gregory (wife Missy), Dan Gregory (wife Sally). He is also survived by his parents, Jay and Barbara Knudson and Linda Morrison Knudson.

A memorial service is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at 877 Seven Oaks Boulevard #540, Smyrna, TN 37167.

Condolences for the family can be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/jeffrey-knudson/.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
05:00 PM
