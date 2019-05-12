Jeffrey "Jeff" Randall Thomson, 71, of Carnegie, passed away April 25, 2019, in Bullhead City, Ariz.

He was born November 2, 1947, a son of the late Elaine and Bill Thomson.

Jeffrey was married to Ann Biringer Thomson. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey "Randy" Thomson Jr. (Kristina O'Hare Thomson); grandchildren Emily and Claire; sister Cindy Aikman; brother Dale Thomson; and many nieces and nephews.

Some of Jeffrey's hobbies were motorcycle riding and traveling. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Cecil and St. John the Baptist in Laughlin, Nev. He was a member of Freemasons, Harley Owners Group and a Shriner.

Jeffrey served in the U.S. Army, and he also was a truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service by trade.

Donations in Jeffrey's name to are welcome and appreciated.

Friends and family can pay their respects at a blessing service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 St. Mary's Lane, Cecil, PA 15321.