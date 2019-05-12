Jeffrey Randall Thomson

Guest Book
  • "I am truly and deeply sorry for your Loss. My warmest..."
    - M C
Service Information
Desert Lawn Funeral Home
9250 S. Ranchero Lane
Mohave Valley, AZ
86440
(928)-768-5959
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10 St Mary's Ln
Cecil, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jeffrey "Jeff" Randall Thomson, 71, of Carnegie, passed away April 25, 2019, in Bullhead City, Ariz.

He was born November 2, 1947, a son of the late Elaine and Bill Thomson.

Jeffrey was married to Ann Biringer Thomson. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey "Randy" Thomson Jr. (Kristina O'Hare Thomson); grandchildren Emily and Claire; sister Cindy Aikman; brother Dale Thomson; and many nieces and nephews.

Some of Jeffrey's hobbies were motorcycle riding and traveling. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Cecil and St. John the Baptist in Laughlin, Nev. He was a member of Freemasons, Harley Owners Group and a Shriner.

Jeffrey served in the U.S. Army, and he also was a truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service by trade.

Donations in Jeffrey's name to are welcome and appreciated.

Friends and family can pay their respects at a blessing service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10 St. Mary's Lane, Cecil, PA 15321.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 12, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.