Jeffrey Robert "JR" Kuhn, 53, of Slippery Rock, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born June 7, 1967, in Washington, to Gary L. Kuhn and the late Rebecca Chess-Kuhn.

He was a McGuffey High School graduate and was self-employed in the construction/roofing business as long as his health permitted. He enjoyed all sports, but golf was his passion.

He is survived by his father, Gary; son Dalton Kuhn; sister Karie Lyons; aunt Susie (Larry) Sprowls; nephews Boone and Tackitt Lyons; niece Fallon Lyons.

Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He was much loved by his family.