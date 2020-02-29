Jeffrey S. "Jeff" Rolley, 53, of Bentleyville, formerly of Venetia, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

He was the loving father of Amanda and Lindsey Rolley; beloved son of Sam and the late Edna Rolley; brother of Bert (Lori) Rolley and Scott (Michelle) Rolley; and granddaddy of Ensley Paraska. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, camping and boating.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2. Interment will be in Woodruff Memorial Park Cemetery.

