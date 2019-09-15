Jeffrey Scott Ford, 56, of Eighty Four, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born March 22, 1963, in New Eagle, a son of the late Paul and Gertrude Porter Ford.

A graduate of Charleroi High School, he was Presbyterian.

He worked as a clerk in a local grocery store.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Jeffrey enjoyed word puzzles, going out to eat and watching television, especially the History Channel, American heroes and cartoons.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, and he loved all animals, especially his dogs.

Surviving are two brothers, Barry (Terri Schmidt) Ford and Denny Ford, both of Eighty Four; two sisters, Marilynne Mancuso of Huntersville, N.C., and Robynne (Dennis) Meyers of Washington; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 18.

Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics, 200 Cedar Ridge Drive #214, Pittsburgh, PA 15205; or the .

