Jenio Giaquinto, 86, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully, with his daughter by his side, Thursday, August, 20, 2020, in Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center, from complications of dementia and Parkinson' s Disease.

He was born June 15, 1934, the youngest son of Thomas and Mary Scalise Giaquinto. On September 1, 1958, he married his wife of 60 years, Dorothy L. Verno Giaquinto, who passed away April 10, 2019.

Surviving are a son, Mark (Leslie) Giaquinto of Canonsburg; and a daughter, Barbara Giaquinto of Bridgville. He is also survived by three granddaughters, Melissa Giaquinto, Michelle (Michael) Madonna and Julia Gabor. He was expecting his first great-granddaughter to arrive in September. Jenio is also survived by his brother, Frank Giaquinto of Clarksburg, W.Va.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Duchi; and brothers, Joseph "Peppy" and Pete Giaquinto.

Mr. Giaquinto was a longtime member of St. Oscar Romero Church and attended masses with his wife at both the Holy Rosary and St. Patrick Church sites. He was employed by Continental Can until 1979 on the night shift so he could spend his days on the golf course. In 1976, he became the head golf professional at Washington Country Club in Washington. He remained the pro there until 1995, after which he became the assistant golf professional at Lone Pine Country Club in Washington, under Terry George. Jenio was a proud member of the Pro Golf Association of America. When he wasn't working at the course or playing at the course, he was teaching family, friends and students, young and old, how to play the game he loved. When his body and mind tired out, he retired from Lone Pine in 2010.

At his request, there will be no public viewing. Arrangements are being handled by the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd., Beallsville. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, August 24, by Father Thomas Gillespie in the St. Patrick worship site of St. Oscar Romero Roman Catholic Church, Canonsburg. Face masks are required in the church. Interment will be private.

An open house celebrating his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 6, in Washington Country Club, 599 Country Club Road, Washington, PA 15301.

The family requests that donations in Jenio's memory may be made to The First Tee (thefirstteepittsburgh.org) or the Blood Science Foundation (bloodsciencefoundation.org). Online guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.