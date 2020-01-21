Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennie R. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Rhome Funeral Home 1209 Grand Blvd Monessen , PA 15062 (724)-684-4061 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Charleroi, a daughter of the late John and Sophie Pawlikowska Sokolosky.

Jennie was a devoted housewife and loving mother. She loved Baseball, especially the Pirates, and had gone to every baseball game of her sons when they were growing up.

Surviving are her daughter, Eileen Hoffman; sons, Samuel W. Johnson (Margaret), Ronald Johnson (Linda), and Gary Johnson (Colleen); grandchildren, Laura Hoffman Williams (Walter Joseph), Edgar V. Hoffman (Donna), Samuel W. Johnson Jr., (Claudette), Jodi Hushon (Dean), Brian Johnson (Michelle), Karla Kalichuk (John), Trisha Paronish (William) and Michael Johnson; great- grandchildren, Lindsay Williams Winslow (Greg), Joseph Williams, Kylie Hushon, Justin Hushon, Regan Johnson, Lucas Johnson, Madeline Johnson, Henry Johnson, Olivia Johnson, and Brielle Paronish; nieces and nephews, Adele Marcini Zilka, Nathan Marcini, Sandi Sokolosky McKee and Kevin Sokolosky .

She was preceded in death by husband, Samuel H. Johnson; sister, Helen Marcini (Nathan); brother, Henry Sokolosky (Gladys); son-in-law, Edgar E. Hoffman; and a nephew, David Sokolosky.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Rhome Funeral Home Inc. 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen where friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora.

