Jennifer C. Howard, 38, of Connellsville, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in her home.

She was born November 25, 1980, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Dorothy Price (Richard) Lawrence of Jefferson and David Allan Haky of Mather.

Jennifer was a 1999 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and Toni and Guy Hairdressing Academy in Washington.

She worked at United Parcel Service, New Stanton, and Sport Clips in Greensburg.

Surviving are her husband, David W. Howard; her mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Richard Lawrence of Jefferson; father David Allan Haky; son Dylan Howard and daughter Zoe Taylor; her paternal grandmother, Pauline Haky of Mather; brother David (Magan) Haky of Spraggs; stepbrother John Ross Lawrence of Waynesburg; half siblings Logan Virgin, Marissa Virgin and Cameron Virgin; two close nephews, David and Lucas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, with the Rev. Carl Leipold officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.