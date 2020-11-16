1/1
Jennifer Lynn Horner
1979 - 2020
Jennifer Lynn Horner, 41, of Houston, died Thursday, November 12, 2020.

She was born August 22, 1979, in Washington, a daughter of Mike Horner (Tracy) of Washington and Vicky Sharrow Hagerman (Ray) of Houston.

Ms. Horner was a 1997 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

She had worked as a prep cook at the former Ambrogi's in McMurray.

Jennifer was a volunteer at Angel Ridge Animal Rescue and the Washington Area Humane Society.

She loved Star Trek, Dr. Who and The Who.

Ms. Horner attended Lone Pine Christian Church.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are four brothers, A.J. Horner of Houston, Mike Horner (Brandi) of Venetia, Joey Templeton of Steubenville, Ohio, and Scott Domske of Muse; grandmother Carol Hagerman of Houston; her fiance, Christopher Ulanich of Butler; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and her cat, Itty Bitty.

Deceased are a brother, Joshua Traeger; maternal grandparents Andrew and Victoria Geray; and paternal grandparents Al and Vera Horner.

Services at this time are private. The family plans to have a celebration of Jennifer's life at a date to be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 94, Meadow Lands, PA 15347, and the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
