Jennifer McFall

Jennifer R. McFall, 37, of Washington, died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in the Washington Hospital.

She was born December 28, 1982, in Washington, a daughter of Janet M. Shriver McFall and the late John R. "Tink" McFall.

Miss McFall attended Trinity High School and was a devoted caregiver to her uncle.

She enjoyed crafting, party planning and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Surviving, in addition to her mother; are a brother, John (Billie) McFall, Jr.; and a sister, Jacquelyn McFall, both of Washington; three nieces, Kaylie and Cheyan Smith and Chloe Adams; a nephew, Jake Nichols; two great-nieces, Elena Smith and Li'Myah Garrett, and her fiance, Ralph Prowitt.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of services, Monday, July 13, in the Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Kevin Ryan officiating. All other services will be private. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor.