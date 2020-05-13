Jeremy Leasure
1975 - 2020
On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Jeremy Leasure of Cecil Township, born December 19, 1975, at the age of 44, went to rest into the arms of his Savior after a brief battle with cancer.Jeremy was a 1993 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. He then went on to receive his undergraduate degree in computer science and his Master's degree in Internet Information Systems from Robert Morris University. After college, he worked for Friendship Village in Upper St. Clair and currently was employed by Sentric, Inc. of Southpointe.He leaves behind his wife, Carrie and his children, Isaiah and Evelyn. Also surviving are his parents, Ed (Lynette) Leasure of Cecil Township and Linda Demicheli-Allman of Fort Mill, S.C.; three brothers, Richard (Christy) Leasure of Eighty-Four, Gregory (Jennifer) Leasure of Pleasantville, Ohio, and Daniel Allman of Austin, Texas; a niece, Bryanna Leasure; three nephews, Brayden, Bradley and Levi Leasure; several aunts, uncles and cousins.Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Chester and Thelma Leasure, and Lindo and Florence Demicheli.To say that our lives have been forever changed by his passing is an understatement. His friends, family, and his motorcycle family, "THE TRANSIENTS", will sorely miss him.Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements and services are private. A public memorial, to celebrate Jeremy's life, will be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to Cecil Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, P.O. Box 264, Cecil, PA 15321.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
E was such a good friend of mine growing up I'm so sorry to his family and my prayers go out to all of you
Stephanie parker
Friend
May 13, 2020
Our thoughts are with Carrie and the kids in this difficult time. Jeremy will truly be missed!
Missy Jarrad
Friend
May 13, 2020
In my thoughts and prayers each moment of the day. Jeremy is and always will be a great cousin and friend. His kind heart and earthly presence will be truly missed. We will meet again.
Aaron Leasure
May 13, 2020
Sophia Bell
May 13, 2020
Carrie, You and your entire family have our deepest sympathy and prayers.
Virginia Simon
Family
May 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Please accept our deepest sympathies.
Tom Weaver
Family
