On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Jeremy Leasure of Cecil Township, born December 19, 1975, at the age of 44, went to rest into the arms of his Savior after a brief battle with cancer.Jeremy was a 1993 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. He then went on to receive his undergraduate degree in computer science and his Master's degree in Internet Information Systems from Robert Morris University. After college, he worked for Friendship Village in Upper St. Clair and currently was employed by Sentric, Inc. of Southpointe.He leaves behind his wife, Carrie and his children, Isaiah and Evelyn. Also surviving are his parents, Ed (Lynette) Leasure of Cecil Township and Linda Demicheli-Allman of Fort Mill, S.C.; three brothers, Richard (Christy) Leasure of Eighty-Four, Gregory (Jennifer) Leasure of Pleasantville, Ohio, and Daniel Allman of Austin, Texas; a niece, Bryanna Leasure; three nephews, Brayden, Bradley and Levi Leasure; several aunts, uncles and cousins.Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Chester and Thelma Leasure, and Lindo and Florence Demicheli.To say that our lives have been forever changed by his passing is an understatement. His friends, family, and his motorcycle family, "THE TRANSIENTS", will sorely miss him.Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements and services are private. A public memorial, to celebrate Jeremy's life, will be announced at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to Cecil Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, P.O. Box 264, Cecil, PA 15321.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store