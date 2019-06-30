Jeremy S. Stager, 33, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 5, 1986, in Washington, a son of Michael F. and M. Bernadette Ravasio Stager of Houston.

Jeremy was a 2004 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and graduated in 2009 from Robert Morris University with a bachelor of administration degree in business and finance.

He was self employed and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Jeremy was an active member of Central Assembly of God Church in Houston.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Justin Stager (Natasha) of Sicklersville, N.J., and Jonathan Stager, presently serving with the U.S. Air Force in Japan; four aunts, Chris Jones (Fred) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tricia Walker (Bob) of Clearwater, Fla., and Carole Hahn (John) and Maura McQuaide, both of Johnstown; and six uncles, Joe Ravasio (Millie), Tom Ravasio (Karen) and John Ravasio, all of Monongahela, Bob Ravasio of Mays Landing, N.J., Jim Ravasio (Marcia) of Ellicott City, Md., and Dr. Don Ravasio (Kristin) of Gibsonia.

Deceased are his maternal grandparents, Julius and Rose Ravasio, and his paternal grandparents, Francis and Dorothy Stager.

A memorial service for Jeremy will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Central Assembly of God Church, Houston. Arrangements have been entrusted to McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston.

Jeremy impacted many lives with his friendship, kindness and gentle spirit. In his memory, the family wishes that in some way everyone will pay it forward.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Washington City Mission, 84 W. Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

