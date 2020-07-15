1/1
Jerilyn Sue Pratt McNeely
1965 - 2020
Jerilyn Sue Pratt McNeely, 55, of Waynesburg, died Monday, July 13, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital, from a battle with cancer.

She was born January 10, 1965, in Brownsville, a daughter of Betty Skoda Pratt of Carmichaels and the late John L. "Jack" Pratt.

Jerilyn was a 1983 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and had graduated from beautician school.

She worked as the office manager for her late father's business, Jack's Excavating, in Carmichaels.

Jerilyn had a passion for horses and horse riding. She was a well-known barrel racer and was a member of the International Barrel Racing Association and the West Virginia Contest Riders.

On July 3, 2001, she married Mark A. McNeely, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her mother and husband, are three brothers, Stephen (Crystal) Pratt of Carmichaels, Mouse (Beth Ann) Pratt of Jefferson and Marcus (Kelli) Pratt of Carmichaels; four Pratt nephews, Ayden, Brody, Joby and Bronsyn.

In following Centers for Disease Control guidelines of wearing masks and social distancing, friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 17. Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
17
Service
10:30 AM
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
1477 Jefferson Rd
Jefferson, PA 15344
7248832506
July 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the passing of Jerilyn, she will be greatly missed. Her compassion for 4 legged friends, kindness and spirit will be remembered forever.
Forever missed,
Candy & Buck
Candace walters
Friend
