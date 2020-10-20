1/1
Jerome Joseph Slavka
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jerome Joseph "Jerry" Slavka, 82, of Washington, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born October 3, 1938, in Ford City, to Joseph and Grace Podesta Slavka.

He graduated from Ford City High School and worked for Jessop Steel/ATI Allegheny Ludlum for 26 years.

Jerome was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1965 after six years of service.

He was a member of the Canonsburg Sportsmen's Club and Brooke County Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed trap shooting, target shooting, hunting, fishing, and loved shooting with his boys.

On July 8, 1963, Jerry married Donna Slavka, who survives. Jerry leaves behind two sons, Eric J. (Tiffany) Slavka and Sean S. Slavka, both of Washington.

He was a loving grandfather to grandchildren Steven, Matthew, Caitlin, Jeffrey, Rachel and Cassidy Slavka; and great-grandchildren Ava Marie, Aaron James, Rylee Kay and Waylon Levi. Also surviving are a brother, Dennis Slavka; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jerry was predeceased by brother Gary Slavka and sister-in-law Barbara Slavka.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved