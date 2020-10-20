Jerome Joseph "Jerry" Slavka, 82, of Washington, died Sunday, October 18, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born October 3, 1938, in Ford City, to Joseph and Grace Podesta Slavka.

He graduated from Ford City High School and worked for Jessop Steel/ATI Allegheny Ludlum for 26 years.

Jerome was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in 1965 after six years of service.

He was a member of the Canonsburg Sportsmen's Club and Brooke County Sportsmen's Club. He enjoyed trap shooting, target shooting, hunting, fishing, and loved shooting with his boys.

On July 8, 1963, Jerry married Donna Slavka, who survives. Jerry leaves behind two sons, Eric J. (Tiffany) Slavka and Sean S. Slavka, both of Washington.

He was a loving grandfather to grandchildren Steven, Matthew, Caitlin, Jeffrey, Rachel and Cassidy Slavka; and great-grandchildren Ava Marie, Aaron James, Rylee Kay and Waylon Levi. Also surviving are a brother, Dennis Slavka; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jerry was predeceased by brother Gary Slavka and sister-in-law Barbara Slavka.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be held privately at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

