1/1
Jerome Paul Tomassetti
1958 - 2020
Jerome "Jerry" Paul Tomassetti, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born July 30, 1958, in Washington, the youngest child of the late Benjamin and Lorraine Tomassetti.

Jerry was raised in Canonsburg and graduated from Canon-McMillan High School, Class of 1976. He then went on to attend and graduate from the University of Pittsburgh as a collegiate athlete with a degree in English literature and psychology. He later moved to South Florida, where he met his wife, Rosanna De Santis.

Jerry will be remembered for his entertaining stories of his adventures and willingness to make friends with everyone. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as golf, softball, soccer, water and motor sports.

He is survived by his wife, Rosanna; daughter Serena (Jacob); son Marco; sister Sandy Grudevich (Edward); brother-in-law Deli "Butch" Carosone; nieces and nephews Scott and Brad Carosone, Sarah Grudevich, Maria Harlan and Olivia and Rico De Santis.

Jerome was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Lorraine; and his sister, Debra Carosone.

A Funeral Mass celebrating Jerry's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Boulevard, Delray Beach, Fla.

Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
4 entries
July 9, 2020
Rest easy, Jerry! I wish it hadn't been so long since I saw you last! Saying many prayers for and sending lots of love to Rosanna, Serena, Marco, Sandy, and all family and friends! Say hello to Debbie and your mom and dad! Love you, Jerry!
Jeana Donahue
Family
July 9, 2020
Rest in peace my dear childhood friend
Dave Kozak
Neighbor
July 9, 2020
Jerry and I were second cousins - our grandfathers were brothers and his father Ben and my mother Marie Tomassetti were first cousins. Although I only remember meeting him once, years ago I'm sad to loose a family member and send my condolences to his (our) family.
Al Raddi
Family
July 9, 2020
My heartfelt condolences for the great loss of such a wonderful classmate, friend and all around husband, and father. Jerry was always full of the most delightful stories that would keep one in good spirits and laughing. May his good legacy live on for all to remember. God's blessings over his family and many friends.
Jean McConnell-Copploe
Friend
