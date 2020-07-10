Jerome "Jerry" Paul Tomassetti, of Boynton Beach, Fla., passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born July 30, 1958, in Washington, the youngest child of the late Benjamin and Lorraine Tomassetti.



Jerry was raised in Canonsburg and graduated from Canon-McMillan High School, Class of 1976. He then went on to attend and graduate from the University of Pittsburgh as a collegiate athlete with a degree in English literature and psychology. He later moved to South Florida, where he met his wife, Rosanna De Santis.



Jerry will be remembered for his entertaining stories of his adventures and willingness to make friends with everyone. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as golf, softball, soccer, water and motor sports.



He is survived by his wife, Rosanna; daughter Serena (Jacob); son Marco; sister Sandy Grudevich (Edward); brother-in-law Deli "Butch" Carosone; nieces and nephews Scott and Brad Carosone, Sarah Grudevich, Maria Harlan and Olivia and Rico De Santis.



Jerome was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Lorraine; and his sister, Debra Carosone.



A Funeral Mass celebrating Jerry's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Boulevard, Delray Beach, Fla.

