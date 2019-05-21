Jerome T. Spinnenweber, 82, of Washington, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in his home.

He was born August 4, 1936, in Canonsburg, a son of Jerome and Estelle Delaney Spinnenweber.

Mr. Spinnenweber was a 1954 graduate of St. Luke High School in Carnegie.

Jerry retired in 2006 from Joy Manufacturing in Houston, where he had worked as a welder for 35 years.

He was an automobile enthusiast and worked on classic cars. His other hobbies included playing the guitar, fishing, camping and his dog, Boo.

Mr. Spinnenweber had also served with the Navy reserves.

On July 25, 1968, he married Gaylen Lee Rabe, who passed away September 20, 2015.

Surviving are two sons, Tracy Spinnenweber (Denise) and Lance Spinnenweber (Mackenzie), both of Washington; eight grandchildren, Cody Stonesifer (Krista), Brandi McMasters, Lacey O'Mahoney and Audra, Abby, Seth, Tucker and Delilah Spinnenweber; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Wise of Bridgeville; and several nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Dawn Lynn Stonesifer is deceased.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 23, with the Rev. Gary Gibson officiating. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.