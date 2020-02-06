Jerry A. Scarton, 77, of Houston, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Walden's View of North Huntingdon.

He was born November 29, 1942, in Masontown, a son of Rosalie and Pete Scarton.

Mr. Scarton was a 1960 graduate of Masontown High School and was a graduate of DeVry Technical College in Chicago, Ill.

Jerry worked as a data processing manager for Jessop Steel for 20 years and retired in 2000 from Universal Stainless in Bridgeville.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Canonsburg and the Bears Club in Meadow Lands.

Mr. Scarton was a HAM radio enthusiast and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially turkey hunting.

On June 18, 1966, he married Patricia Ann Ferencak who died November 22, 2019.

Surviving are a daughter, Rosanne Crowley and her husband George of North Huntindon; a son, Michael Scarton and his wife LuAnn of McMurray; four grandchildren, Kierstin and Jared Crowley and Emma and Julia Scarton; two sisters, Emma Diamond and her husband Judge Gustave Diamond of McMurray and Joan Brandl of New Cumberland; a brother, Raymond Scarton and his wife Nanci of Independence, Ky.; and many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Richard Scarton, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands. Interment will follow in St. John Evangelist Cemetery, Connellsville.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601.

