Jerry Bockstoce, 66, of Washington, passed unexpectedly Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Cathie Bockstoce; loving father of Michele (Larry) Jones, Jerry Michel Bockstoce and Kristopher (Tina) Bockstoce; dear brother of Barbara (Walter) Stein and Frank (Janet) Bockstoce; cherished Pap of Kaitlin, Aidan, Colt, Gavin, Tristan and Chase; son-in-law of Nancy Dias and the late William Dias. Also surviving are many adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Frank R. and Martha Mae Bockstoce.

Jerry retired as a baker from Pati Petite in 2014 after 43 years. He was a member of the Arms Club, American Legion Post 175 and the SNPJ Lodge 6. He coached little league baseball for several years in Lone Pine. He enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, making wine, hunting, camping, going to the beach, betting on the dogs at Wheeling Downs, but especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Family and friends welcome 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Beinhauers, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724- 941-3211, where a service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 28. Interment in Forest Lawn Gardens.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Bridge the Gap PA, 1500 Amity Ridge Road, Washington, PA 15301, c/o Jerry's nephew, Frank (Ferg) Bockstoce, Jr., who is in need of a kidney or the .

