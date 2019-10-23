Jerry S. Kunselman, 65, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 21, 2019, of natural causes.

He was born January 24, 1954, in Canonsburg, a son of Donald F. and Patsy R. Wilson Kunselman.

Jerry was a 1972 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School.

He served six years with the Air National Guard.

Mr. Kunselman was employed as an assistant superintendent at Oak Spring Cemetery for 25 years. He also worked as a mechanic for Petro Clean in Carnegie and retired from Community Motors in Canonsburg.

Jerry enjoyed working on his T-bucket, restoring old cars, remote controlled gas powered cars, planes and helicopters, and being outdoors.

On June 25, 1983, he married Amy Alderson, who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Lindsey Webster (David) of Hendersonville, Courtney Hart (Kevin) of Canonsburg and Jeremy Kunselman (Ronay Keys) of Houston; four grandchildren, Zoe, Zayne and Cara Webster, and Karson Hart; a brother, Donald E. Kunselman (Marie) of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Friday, October 25, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, with Rev. George Garancosky officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.