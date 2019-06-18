Jerry Wayne Frazee, 68, of Lone Pine, died Monday, June 17, 2019, in his home.

He was born January 11, 1951, in Washington, a son of the late Howard W. and Margie Hupp Frazee.

Jerry attended the Lone Pine grade schools and was a 1968 graduate of Trinity High School.

He had been a member of the U.S. Army Reserve 630th Transport Company from 1969 through 1975.

He was employed as a sales representative at Fairmont Supply in Washington for more than 42 years, before retiring in 2015.

He was a member of Lone Pine Christian Church. Jerry was a life member of the Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department and also a member of Amwell Township Volunteer Fire Department. Jerry was a founding member of Lone Pine Quick Response and held many line offices at the Lone Pine Fire Department. He had been a certified emergency medical technician since 1984.

Jerry loved baseball, whether playing, watching or coaching. He also loved watching his daughter Jill's Special Olympic sports events and going to all his grandchildren's sports events. Jerry also loved riding bikes with family at Mingo Park and taught all of his children how to ride a bike.

Surviving is his wife, Beverly J. Hess Frazee, whom he married December 24, 1973, in Fredericktown United Methodist Church. Also surviving are a daughter, Jill R. Frazee of Lone Pine; a son, Jerry W. (Amy) Frazee Jr. of Washington; a brother, Dee (Peggy) Frazee of Lone Pine; three sisters, Darlene (Ronnie) Locy of Lone Pine, Sharon (Ed) Wiley of Springfield, Va., and Ann (Scott) Reeves of Lone Pine; four grandchildren, Madyson, Savannah, Wyatt and Landon Frazee; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, John Frazee and Howard B. (Jim) Frazee.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, with the Rev. Douglas Shoaff officiating. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family. A fireman's memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions to be given to Lone Pine Christian Church or Lone Pine Volunteer Fire Department.

