Jerry Wayne Johnson, 56, entered eternal rest on the morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in Slovan.Born November 8, 1963, in Yazoo City, Miss., he was the youngest of three children to John E. Johnson and Carolyn H. Johnson. He spent much of his early life in Mississippi and Texas, but it was in Pennsylvania where he discovered his greatest love. Jerry was married to Kelly Cumberledge Johnson on a beautiful autumn day in Gatlinburg, Tenn., in October 2014.Jerry is also survived by his children, Joseph and Kelsey Johnson; grandchildren, James Johnson, John Michael Johnson, Harley Lynn Johnson, Adelai Coor; stepsons, Zachary Clark and Dustin Haines; siblings, Judy Stuart and Robbie Lynn Johnson; nephews, Ed and Jamie Stuart; mother of Joseph, Carrie Seyfarth Williams; and countless other loving family and dear friends."J.W.," as he was affectionately known by many, cherished people and was happiest when spending time with his "kinfolk" as he'd often remark a quality that he most certainly shared with his mother. He was also proud to be a third-generation oilfield worker, with a profound love of the outdoors, just like his father. Hunting and fishing were favorite pastimes for Jerry and there were surely dozens of children he taught to handle a gun or bait a hook during his lifetime. Jerry loved God and his country, taking great pride in his son Joseph's service to our nation as a Marine. Jerry had, perhaps, the greatest sense of humor of all-time; he was famous for his quick wit, one-liners and those delightful "Jerryisms" we all know and love. He and Kelly were fond of hosting parties and spending times with good friends, good food and good music. Smiles and laughter came naturally to Jerry and he was always happy to share. He gave the best hugs and never wasted an opportunity to say "I love you." To know Jerry was to love Jerry because he loved everyone right back.Exceedingly kind. Immensely generous. Truly genuine. Jerry Wayne had a gift for bringing out the best in others and heaven is made better now that he's been called home.Friends will be received 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 5, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, followed by services at 7 p.m. with Rev. Larry A. Douglas officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 2, 2020.