Jess Alonso, 98, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to his Lord Jesus, of natural causes, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was born September 17, 1921, in Ocean Springs, W.Va., and lived in Langeloth before relocating to Fort Worth, Texas, in 2015, where he lived with his son and daughter-in-law.

He lived his last years enjoying the love of his family, and especially that of his six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by all five of his siblings.

Jess, a lifelong bricklayer/masonry contractor, was a giving person, often doing work for little or no charge for those in need.

In World War II, he was an U.S. Army Ranger, serving in the Army's 75th Division under General George Patton in the Battle of the Bulge and two other major battles, where he earned two Purple Hearts. He was a member of his hometown Masonic Lodge and an avid outdoorsman, never missing an opportunity to fish and hunt, whatever was in season.

Jess is survived by his son, Jess, and daughter-in-law, Judy, of Fort Worth; his daughter, Lisa Christian of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren Todd Alonso of Denver, Meredith Alonso Hay of Argyle, Texas, and Nicholas Christian of Dublin; and six great-grandchildren, Luke Alonso, Adam Alonso, Aaron Alonso, Peter Alonso, Harper Hay and Owen Hay. Jess will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a future date in his former hometown of Langeloth, where Jess lived most of his life. His remains will be laid to rest next to his father, Manuel, in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.