Jess Alonso
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jess's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jess Alonso, 98, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to his Lord Jesus, of natural causes, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.

He was born September 17, 1921, in Ocean Springs, W.Va., and lived in Langeloth before relocating to Fort Worth, Texas, in 2015, where he lived with his son and daughter-in-law.

He lived his last years enjoying the love of his family, and especially that of his six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by all five of his siblings.

Jess, a lifelong bricklayer/masonry contractor, was a giving person, often doing work for little or no charge for those in need.

In World War II, he was an U.S. Army Ranger, serving in the Army's 75th Division under General George Patton in the Battle of the Bulge and two other major battles, where he earned two Purple Hearts. He was a member of his hometown Masonic Lodge and an avid outdoorsman, never missing an opportunity to fish and hunt, whatever was in season.

Jess is survived by his son, Jess, and daughter-in-law, Judy, of Fort Worth; his daughter, Lisa Christian of Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren Todd Alonso of Denver, Meredith Alonso Hay of Argyle, Texas, and Nicholas Christian of Dublin; and six great-grandchildren, Luke Alonso, Adam Alonso, Aaron Alonso, Peter Alonso, Harper Hay and Owen Hay. Jess will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a future date in his former hometown of Langeloth, where Jess lived most of his life. His remains will be laid to rest next to his father, Manuel, in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved