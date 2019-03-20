Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jess E. Rigby.

Jess E. Rigby, 66, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born October 11, 1952, in Indiana, a son of Shirley Steele Rigby Grodecour of Monongahela and the late Vernon Rigby.

Mr. Rigby was a 1971 graduate of Ringgold High School and received his bachelor of science degree in business and economics from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1974.

Jess had worked as a loan officer for PNC and Equibank and retired as manager of the former Automotive Association Credit Union.

He was a member of Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder.

Mr. Rigby was a treasurer for Canonsburg Friends of the Park, member of Canonsburg Park Board, treasurer for Washington Presbytery and was a past board member for Canonsburg Library.

On August 4, 1979, he married Laurie Sukolsky, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are a sister, Amy Barbour of Monongahela; two brothers-in-law, the Rev. Bill Sukolsky (Karen) of Waynesburg and Bob Sukolsky (Lynda) of Youngwood; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A brother, Bill Rigby, is deceased.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Friday, March 22, with the Rev. Don Coleman officiating. Interment will be private.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, PA 15317, or Canonsburg Friends of the Park, P.O. Box 4, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

