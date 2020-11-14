1/1
Jesse James Firestone
1979 - 2020
Jesse James Firestone, 41, of Marianna, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, in his home.

He was born April 21, 1979, in Mount Pleasant, a son of Cheryl Ann Shaffer Firestone Boone, with whom he lived, and the late Ronald Firestone.

A 1997 graduate of Fort Cherry High School, Jesse went on to earn an associate's degree.

Mr. Firestone was the former supervisor of the Brownsville Walmart, where he worked for five years, and recently accepted a communications position at Contact U.S.

The life of every party, Jesse always had the biggest smile, and he loved living life and having fun. Jesse loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, and never missed a game.

He was a member of the Miner's Club in Richeyville.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Cheryl, are a brother, Ryan E. (Lauren) Firestone of Latrobe; a nephew, Braydan, who was his buddy and sidekick; his maternal grandmother, Edna Shaffer of Scottdale; his beloved aunt, Diane Firestone of White; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Deceased are his maternal grandfather, James Shaffer; and his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Mary Firestone.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
