Jessica Jane Porterfield, 44, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born in Rochester, a daughter of John Edmund Porterfield and Linda Workman Porterfield. In addition to her father, Jessica was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Roy Arnatt Porterfield and John Riley Porterfield.

Jessica was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, Woodbridge, N.J. in 1993. She worked in Shop-N-Save Deli in New Jersey. Jessica was very involved in swimming and enjoyed quilting.

In addition to her mother, left to cherish Jessica's memory are daughter Byrlinn DiPilla of Uniontown; two sisters, Debbie Lynn Kelley and husband Doug of Waynesburg, and Rhonda Lee Roberts of Marianna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories Inc., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends Monday, April 8, from noon until 2 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Jessica's life in St Peter's Anglican Church, 60 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Cannon John Cruikshank as celebrant. Interment will be private.

The family suggests donations in memory of Jessica be made to the St Peter's Anglican Church Memorial Fund, 60 Morgantown St, Uniontown, PA 15401.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com. and the funeral home Facebook page.