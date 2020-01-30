Jessica Leigh Berkebile, 38, of Bethel Park, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, in her home, after losing her battle with addiction.

She was born June 10, 1981, in Upper St. Clair, a daughter of Donald (Kathy) Berkebile and Suzette Baker (Carl) Sprowls, who survive.

Jessica was a 2000 graduate of South Park High School and went on to graduate from Carlow University.

She was most recently working at Eat'n Park in South Park. Previously, she was a special education teacher in North Carolina and Louisiana.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Elizabeth Berkebile of Shelby, N.C.; a stepbrother, Kris Ward; and a stepsister, Erin Ward.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11:30 a.m., the time of service, Saturday, February 1, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor. All other services are private.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.