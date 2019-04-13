Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie B. Macik.

Jessie B. Macik, 82, of Washington, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.

She was born February 27, 1937, a daughter of Lee M. and R. Imogene Bedillion Toland.

Mrs. Macik was a 1955 graduate of Chartiers High School.

She worked for several area floral shops.

Mrs. Macik was a member of First United Methodist Church, Houston.

Jessie was a member of the Martha V. Paul Lodge #404 Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as worthy matron three times and district deputy grand matron.

On August 10, 1956, she married William Macik, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, William (Kathleen) Macik Jr. of Avella and David (Susie) Macik of Washington; four grandchildren, Stacy Klein, Chad (Shawna) Macik, Meighan (Bruce) Grice and Mitchell Macik; seven great-grandchildren, Gavin and Liliana Macik, Gunnar, Melania and Zander Klein and Claire and Stella Grice; a sister, Faith (Robert) Dalesio of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.

A brother, Herschel Toland, is deceased.

Friends will be received 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, with the Rev. Susan Petritis officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory.

The family suggests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church, 213 E. Pike Street, Houston, PA 15342.

