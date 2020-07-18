1/1
Jimmy L. Ritenour Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmy L. Ritenour Jr., 42, of Bentleyville, died Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020.

Surviving are his parents, James Ritenour Sr. and Mary Kerns Ritenour of Bentleyville; son Jackson Ritenour; sister Lisa Giron (Bob) of Washington; niece Jessica Sinko (Brandon); nephew R.J. Sinko; great-nephew P.J. Preece; fiance Brandy Gray of Bentleyville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, James R. and Allie Mae Ritenour; and maternal grandparents Charles and Ethel Kerns.

Private services will be held at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved