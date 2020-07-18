Jimmy L. Ritenour Jr., 42, of Bentleyville, died Wednesday evening, July 15, 2020.

Surviving are his parents, James Ritenour Sr. and Mary Kerns Ritenour of Bentleyville; son Jackson Ritenour; sister Lisa Giron (Bob) of Washington; niece Jessica Sinko (Brandon); nephew R.J. Sinko; great-nephew P.J. Preece; fiance Brandy Gray of Bentleyville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are his paternal grandparents, James R. and Allie Mae Ritenour; and maternal grandparents Charles and Ethel Kerns.

Private services will be held at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255.

