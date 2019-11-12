Jo Ann Matay, 79, formerly of Fallowfield Township, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor.

She was born July 13, 1940, in Monongahela, a daughter of Edward and Lillian Burket Agostoni.

Jo Ann was a former member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Church, Charleroi.

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Bob) Marinelli of North Huntingdon; a grandson, Cody Jon Hickman; a granddaughter, Hunter Hickman; and a sister, Kathryn Agostoni of Florida.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Matay Jr.; a brother, William Burket; and a sister, Dorothy Panza.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc., 405 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, with the Rev. Stephen Wahal officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Ginger Hill.

