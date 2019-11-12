Jo Ann Matay

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Matay.
Service Information
Leonard M Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc
405 Main St
Bentleyville, PA
15314
(724)-239-4401
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jo Ann Matay, 79, formerly of Fallowfield Township, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor.

She was born July 13, 1940, in Monongahela, a daughter of Edward and Lillian Burket Agostoni.

Jo Ann was a former member of Holy Ghost Byzantine Church, Charleroi.

She is survived by her daughter, Valerie (Bob) Marinelli of North Huntingdon; a grandson, Cody Jon Hickman; a granddaughter, Hunter Hickman; and a sister, Kathryn Agostoni of Florida.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband, John Matay Jr.; a brother, William Burket; and a sister, Dorothy Panza.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc., 405 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, with the Rev. Stephen Wahal officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Ginger Hill.

Condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.