Joan B. Yerkey, 82, of McDonald, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

She was born November 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Raymond and Alphonsine Dourlain Guyaux.

On March 13, 1957, she married her husband of 44 years, James O. Yerkey, who died July 2, 2001.

Joan retired from Mayview Hospital in 1986 to enjoy time with her husband and family.

Surviving are her son, James O. Yerkey Jr. (Lisa) of McDonald; daughter Traci Kokoskie of Bulger; seven granddaughters, Gina Kokoskie (Anthony) of McDonald, Christena Golik (Kyle) of Moon Township, Jessie Wauthier, Cassie Wauthier and Amelia Wauthier, all of McDonald, and Cami Yerky and Jaelin Yerkey of Cecil; and a sister, Doloris Lukan (Ray) of McDonald.

She was proceeded in death by her husband; two brothers, Raymond Guyaux and Launey Guyaux; and her son-in-law, Roger Kokoskie.

After her retirement, Joan enjoyed traveling with her husband and children. During the winter, they made many memories in their Florida home. Later in life, Joan enjoyed spending time with her children and granddaughters, vacationing and spending time with her dogs, Jacob and Penelope, as well as her granddogs.

At Joan's request, there will be no visitation. Interment will be private.

Arrangements are entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil.