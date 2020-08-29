Joan Bigony Carlin, 94, of Burgettstown, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in her home, with her son, Michael by her side. She was born July 25, 1926, in Shillington, a daughter of Archibald and Ruth Bigony.

She is survived by her son, Michael; and her daughters, Nancy and Pamela.

Joan was a wonderful wife and mother, a successful executive with the May Company, a talented watercolor artist, an amazing gardener who seemed to make anything grow, and a devoted friend and mentor.

Joan raised five children, one with special needs. Her beloved daughter, Pamela was brain damaged as a child, and it changed the course of Joan's life. Doctors told her to put Pamela, aka Pammy, into an institution and forget about her. But, true to form, Joan raised little Pammy with unconditional love. She was a pioneer in the days when no support existed. She used creative problem solving to teach Pammy the crucial rudiments of table manners, personal hygiene, and communication with others. To this day, Pammy reflects the undaunted strength and fortitude of her mother, Joan.

"As a young boy growing up, my mom was bigger than life. It seemed that there was nothing she could not do. As a member of the greatest generation, Joan lived up to that moniker by looking at the world through a lens of creativity. She knew that there was always a way, and she was determined to find it. She always made it look easy, but it never was. When my father lost his job in the early 1970s, Joan took over a small ticket agency and transformed it into the most successful ticket service in the tri-state area. It grossed over a million dollars in sales annually and earned her an executive position with the May Company.

My mom had a lovely home in Mt. Lebanon, but adventure called, and we moved to a beautiful farm in Burgettstown. I can still see her dressed in Liz Claiborne and heels running through the fields to chase the cows back into the barn before we went to work (at the ticket office).

My mom was compassionate and giving. She became a mentor and a caring support system for many other parents with special needs children, who, like her, were heroes in training.

My mom was a natural leader. She would always say, "Do it and be done with it." She celebrated her farm, her family and her friends. My mother was the best person I have ever known and like the hills that embraced her, she will live in my heart forever."

- Michael B. Carlin

"Families are defined in many ways. The one you're born into and the one you find as you travel through your life. Joan and Mike found me and my family when they moved to Burgettstown. They were out of their element when they came to the farm, but they had what it took. Hard work was a common thread. And that's when the roots of our extended family began. We all brought different gifts to the table and shared our special talents as our collective family grew. I called her "Boss" and she called me her "adopted son." She was incredibly intelligent and loving. Joan was my dear second mother, and I will never forget her."

- Joseph Williams

"Just like there's a lid for every pot, there's a word that best describes a person so well that once you find it, they are inextricably joined. For Joan Bigony Carlin, that word is "fierce". Oh, it's not the only word, but make no mistake, it's the word. For as long as I have known her, she would fight with everything she had if you were her friend. No one could say a negative thing about her family, her friends or a cause that she believed in. I know, because I was her friend. And believe me, when the chips were down, you had no greater ally. Every problem would be solved; every fight was going to be won. You knew that like you knew your name if Joan was your friend."

- Darien D'Alfonso

"I know Joan by many names – Mrs. C., Boss and J-Bigs – and by her many actions. Joan was the embodiment of fearlessness and love as a daily practice. I got to see how she loved Pammy by her attention to detail with the softest of sheets and all of her favorite things when she came to visit. I got to taste love through Mrs. C's homemade milk tarts that she magically crafted from memory and her rich history. I got to feel the love of her generosity through invitations to countless dinners, parties and holiday feasts. I am supremely grateful that Olivia and I had a place to call home, even on the most mundane of days. I got to hear the stories of how this young woman from Shillington was encouraged to be her fierce, intellectual and opinionated self, despite being born in 1926. And most importantly, I know a tree by the fruit it bears. Mrs. C. made my best friend, Mike Carlin. He taught me about Big Love and family that he learned through her. She loved him into this world, and he loved her into Heaven. Big Love knows no bounds. Rest in Power Mrs. C."

- Michelle King and Olivia Ames

Joan will reside under a cherry tree on her beautiful farm. Joan's wishes: In lieu of flowers, please pray...and Vote Biden in 2020! "Do it and be done with it!"

Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.