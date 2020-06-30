Joan C. Dumm
Joan C. Dumm, 89, of Washington, formerly of Monroeville and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for 25 years, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center.

She was born June 25, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Peter F. and Mary McNary Casey.

Mrs. Dumm graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Pittsburgh, and attended Faith United Presbyterian Church, Washington.

She enjoyed reading and was a water aerobics instructor while living in Ft. Lauderdale.

She worked for State Farm Insurance in Monroeville and Ft. Lauderdale.

On July 2, 1955, in Pittsburgh, she married Joseph C. Dumm, who died June 8, 2014.

Surviving are two sons, John (Kelly) Dunn of Freeport and Regis (Kristy) Dumm of Moon Township; three daughters, Kathy Price of Blawnox, Carolyn (Dan) Falleroni of Washington and JoAnn (Karen) Casey Russell of North Carolina; a sister, Margie Kerlin; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, James Casey; a sister, Mary Lou Huth; and a grandson, Anthony Michael Pelino.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, in the Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor. The family requests masks be worn by all those paying respects. Services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Greater Washington County Food Bank, 1020 Route 519, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.
