Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan C. Kaminski DeLisio.

Joan C. Kaminski DeLisio of Bethel Park, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019; daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche Kaminski; beloved wife of the late Donald DeLisio; loving mother of Nancy (Michael) Adamson; cherished grandmother of Laurel Adamson; sister of the late Helen, Sophie, Steve, John, Stanley, Henry, Clara, Bernard and Joe; also many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Grand Residence for all the special love and care.

Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes, 5570 Library Road, Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Saint Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

www.henneyfuneralhome.com