Joan Dalrymple Nicodemus, 84, of Bridgeport, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, July 26, 2020.

She was born May 9, 1936, in Glendale, W.Va., a daughter of the late Herman and Kathleen Games Dalrymple.Joan was a graduate of Weir High School in Weirton, W.Va. Her greatest accomplishment was what she believed was her highest calling, being a stay-at-home mother to raise her three children. Her relationship with Jesus Christ became her identity and was that which guided her life. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Bellaire, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and involved with many bible studies and committees.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, John Nicodemus; and son, David Nicodemus. Her twin sister, Jerry Dalrymple Dye, passed away July 1, 2020.

Joan is survived by her children, Debbi (Terry) Schuster of Martins Ferry, Ohio, Greg (Connie) Nicodemus of Washington; brothers, William (Susan) Dalrymple of Weirton, W.Va., Douglas (Rebecca) Dalrymple of Jasper, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Thomas Dye of Cleveland, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Helen (Thomas, deceased) Nicodemus of Follensbee, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jordan (Michelle Sabatasse) Nicodemus of Washington, Jillian (Michael) Whitfield of Canonsburg, Aaron Schuster of Oakmont; great-granddaughter, Kali Grace Nicodemus; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Nicodemus of Wheeling; nieces, Leslie Dye Hill, Jill (Rick) Rybeck and Lara (Kyle) Davidson, all of Cleveland, Tenn., Kelly (Thomas) Coffman of South Pittsburg, Tenn., Haley Dalrymple of Jasper, Tenn. and Diane (Jay) Mason, of East Liverpool, Ohio; nephews, Jeffrey (Dana) Nicodemus, Pittsburgh, Scott (Carol) Dalrymple of Rochester, N.Y., Chris (Teresa) Dalrymple of Burgettstown and David (Chrissy) Dalrymple of Weirton, W.Va.

Joan received excellent care from the staff at Park Health Center in St. Clairsville, Ohio, for which her family is very grateful.

A private service will be held with interment in Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the First United Methodist Church, Bellaire, Ohio.

Wilson Funeral Home, 920 National Road, Brookside, OH 43912, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.wilsonfuneralhomes.com.