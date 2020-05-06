Joan Elain Bogden Voytek, 72, of Washington, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Washington Hospital. She was born November 12, 1947, in Washington, the first child of the late Gene and Betty Gattain Bogden.She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1965 and looked forward to a career in nursing.On November 15, 1969, she married John D. Voytek, who died August 19, 1985.Upon the passing of our Dad, Mom tried various different careers before returning to her love of nursing. After several years of going to classes during the day and working nights as a CNA she graduated as an LPN in 2000. Joan truly loved taking care of others and developed strong relationships with her co-workers, patients and their families.As the oldest of nine children, she was the one everyone turned to. Any time someone didn't remember a family story or didn't know the answer to something about gardening or how to make Nana's recipes, we would all say "Ask Joan. She will know!"A lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church, Joan's faith was very important to her. She was also okay showing her vulnerability and questioning things that did not resonate in her heart. Mom was open minded and welcoming and respected everyone for who they were. She was not afraid to tell you what she thought, but also wanted to hear and learn from what you had to say.Mom loved her family most of all. We, Melissa and Nathan (Marissa), know she was proud of us and our accomplishments. She spent her summers at Washington Park first supporting Melissa's shows with Washington Community Theatre and WCT Kidz. This was followed by weeks at PONY field with Nathan sharing her gardening talents and working the ticket gate and concession stand during the PONY League World Series. She also started and was there every year to present the John D. Voytek Memorial Award. Mom adored being Nana to her beautiful grandchildren, Katelyn and Jonathan Voytek.Her memory will also be carried on by her sisters, Sharon (Anthony) Difilippo and Fran (Paul) Binder of Washington; brother Alan (Jackie) Bogden of Indiana; sister Carolyn (Tom) Schaeberle; and brothers, John (Anne) Bogden of York and Greg (Greta) Bogden of Leland, N.C.; along with dozens of nieces and nephews and even more great-nieces and nephews.Joan was preceded in death by her brothers, David (Kathe) and Mark (Lori) Bogden.We will miss your amazing big laugh and huge hugs. We will remember your grace and style. We are better people for your having loved us.Due to COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings, all funeral arrangements are private at this time. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date, place and time to be announced in the future once restrictions have been lifted.Arrangements are under the direction of the Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor / director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.Memorial contributions may be made to The PONY League World Series, Attn: Joan Voytek Memorial, P.O. Box 1115, Washington, PA 15301, and to Washington Community Theatre Inc., Attn: Joan Voytek Memorial, P.O. Box 994, Washington, PA 15301.Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 6, 2020.