Joan H. Postlethwait, 80, of Washington, formerly of Prosperity, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Strabane Woods.

She was born September 15, 1939, in Washington, the daughter of the late Kenneth W. Hunter and Ferne Irey Hunter.

Joan was a 1956 graduate of Trinity High School and a 1958 graduate of Penn Commercial.

She worked for Prudential Life Insurance as assistant office manager and retired in 1974.

Joan was a member of Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

She was a 4-H leader with Lagonda 4-H Go Getters for many years, a member of the Lagonda Homemakers and volunteered at Presbyterian Senior Care at the Sweet Shop.

Joan loved camping at Myrtle Beach for her anniversary, western square dancing with her husband, and enjoyed McGuffey Sports, especially football and wrestling, watching sports, and going to Bible studies and reading.

On September 5, 1959, she married George F. Postlethwait, who died February 1, 2018.

Surviving are a brother, Gary (Sally) Hunter of Drumore; a nephew, Scott Hunter; and niece, Karen Cohn; several cousins and friends.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Monday, July 13, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Rev. Eric Toohey officiating. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3905 Park Avenue, Prosperity, PA 15329.

Additional information and a guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.