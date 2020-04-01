Joan Lucy Dunfee Weatherford, of Bentleyville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, March 28, 2020.

She was born August 8, 1942, in Ellsworth, a daughter of the late George and Ethel Lucy.

As well as being devoted to her family, she was a lifelong member of The Bentleyville United Methodist Church and a member of United Methodist Women.

Surviving are two sons, Timothy Dunfee of Monongahela and Gary Dunfee (Rene) of Bentleyville; one daughter, Deena Lancaster of Bentleyville; sisters Lula Mae Metz Johnson of Hopwood, Becky Mesler (Buddy) of Coal Center and identical twin sister Janet Shriner of Ellsworth; two brothers, Joseph Lucy of Ellsworth and Charles Lucy McCann of Florida; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and an abundance of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are longtime companion Steve Carson; four sons, Donald, Robert, Bruce and Neil Dunfee; twin sisters Luaine and Luella; sisters Flora "Kitty" Amos and Patty Carroll; three brothers, Edward, Ronnie and David Lucy; and a great-grandchild.

Funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.

