Joan M. Krieger Owens (1934 - 2019)
Service Information
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA
15332
(724)-348-7171
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Finleyville, PA
Obituary
Joan M. Krieger Owens, 85, of Finleyville died Friday, September 13, 2019.

Joan M. Krieger Owens, 85, of Finleyville died Friday, September 13, 2019.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monongahela. Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 18, 2019
