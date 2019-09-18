Joan M. Krieger Owens, 85, of Finleyville died Friday, September 13, 2019.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Monongahela. Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.