Joan Marie Presutti, 71, of Weirton, W.Va., and Fredericksburg, Va., passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, Burgettstown, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition.