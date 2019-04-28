Joan Marie Spears Presutti, 71, of Weirton, W.Va., and Fredericksburg, Va., passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born November 23, 1947, in Arlington, Va., a daughter of the late Andrew and Rose (Lacy) Spears.

A graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School in Virginia, she also studied accounting and bookkeeping at University of Phoenix.

At the time of her death, Joan was a bookkeeper for Greenscape Landcare in Imperial. Prior to that, she was owner of White Lilly Flower Shop in Fredericksburg, which was later bought by Mary Washington Hospital, where she loved working for many years.

She was Roman Catholic and enjoyed cooking, baking, flowers of all kinds and, most of all, being with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her two children, Sherry L. Presutti of Burgettstown and Shaun T. Presutti (Angel Rose) of Kennedy Township; her two beloved grandchildren, Dante and Bella Presutti; sisters Linda Nokes and Adriene Embrey, both of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.

An avid animal lover, she also leaves behind her Yorkies, Ruby and Zeppie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1. She will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery, Burgettstown.

Due to the heart transplant she received in 2013, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE), 204 Signa Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, www.core.org.