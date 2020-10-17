1/1
Joan Simpson Roach
1937 - 2020
Joan Simpson Roach, 83, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born May 14, 1937, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late James and Freda McCarl Simpson.

Mrs. Roach was a 1955 graduate of Chartiers High School.

She had worked in the Canon-McMillan cafeteria for 20 years.

Mrs. Roach was a member of First United Methodist Church of Houston and was very involved in many capacities.

She volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Mrs. Roach enjoyed playing cards, loved sewing and gardening, and watching her family play sports.

On July 7, 1956, she married John L. Roach, who died June 20, 2017.

Surviving are a daughter, Lauren J. Petras (Michael) of Canonsburg; two sons, J. Craig Roach (Christine) of Canonsburg and Steven J. Roach of Washington; her eight grandchildren, Alison Ogurchak (Jonathan), Rebecca Pierpont (Gary), J. Parker Roach, Hunter Roach, Jaclyn Grubich (Colby), Steven Roach, Haylee McElroy (Martin) and Chelsee Donelan (Chris); nine great-grandchildren, Wylie, Levi and Violet Ogurchak, Kaelyn and Brayden Pierpont, Kenlee and Berklee Donelan, Harper Grubich and Livee McElroy; a brother, James C. Simpson of Sanford, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Donna Park (Tom) of Houston; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two sisters, Jane Sopo and Jill Dodd Cheney.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 18, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Masks must be worn; social distancing and limited occupancy will be enforced.

Due to present circumstances, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the First United Methodist Church, 213 East Pike Street, Houston, PA 15342.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
OCT
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
